Russia to continue contributing to NK conflict settlement, says Putin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia intends to continue contributing to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, Russia, TASS reports.

“We exchanged ideas over international and regional issues. Particularly, of course we addressed the Karabakh conflict. Russia, as a [OSCE] Minsk Group co-chair, will continue to maximally contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Putin said.

