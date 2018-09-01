William Saroyan House-Museum now open in Fresno, California

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The William Saroyan House-Museum was inaugurated August 31 in Fresno, California in honor of the great Armenian-American writer’s 110th anniversary of birth.

The museum features a hologram of Saroyan and a setup of his desk and part of his home as it was when he lived there. The rest of the house is filled with photos, videos and interviews taken of Saroyan throughout the years, posters of his work and his drawings.

The Renaissance Cultural and Intellectual Foundation, based in Armenia, purchased the house in 2015 and renovated it. Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand were in attendance for the grand opening. The museum is in Soria’s district, Fresno Bee reported.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Grigor Hovhannisyan was also in attendance for the inauguration.

William Saroyan (1908 – 1981), was a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and playwright.

The House-Museum is located at 2729 W. Griffith Way.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan