Azerbaijanis screw up own bizarre “border-crossing march initiative”, Artsakh military says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A bizarre “initiative” of a group of Azerbaijanis to cross the Artsakh border from the Barda-Aghdam direction by a march has failed, according to Artsakh defense ministry spokesperson Senor Hasratyan.

“As expected, the “initiative” of a group of Azerbaijanis to cross the Barda-Aghdam border direction today, September 1st in the morning by marching, has failed. The provocation was prevented by none other than those who had initiated this stupidity. One can conclude from this that surprisingly reasoning was stronger than emotions which mislead people. Otherwise the Azerbaijani side could once again have appeared in a dire situation,” Hasratyan said.

No other details were available at the moment.

