American fugitive suspected in homicide apprehended in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian law enforcement agencies have located and arrested a 36-year-old international fugitive wanted by the United States on August 31 in Yerevan.

Agents located the fugitive, Arsen Hakobyan, based on intelligence reports in a downtown café.

Police said in a statement that Interpol was searching for Hakobyan in the US for homicide.

Although police did not disclose other details, the name of the suspect clearly shows that he is Armenian-born.

