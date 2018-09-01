Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 150 times in one week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has committed more than 150 individual ceasefire violations from August 26th to September 1st in line of contact, according to a statement from the defense ministry of Artsakh.

The defense ministry said that Azerbaijani forces fired approximately 2000 rounds at Artsakh’s military positions from various caliber firearms during the week.

“Defense Army units continue maintaining complete control in the frontline,” the statement said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan