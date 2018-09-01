Pashinyan congratulates Uzbek president on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the country’s Independence Day on September 1, Pashinyan’s office said.

In the cable the Armenian PM said in part:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my warm congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Today, new prospects for elevating the bilateral intergovernmental relations to a higher level are opened before Armenia and Uzbekistan, [a level] which will be in line with the level of century-old ties based on friendship and mutual respect of our peoples. I wish good health and good luck to you in implementing your plans”.

