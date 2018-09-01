Constitutional amendments are up to the people, says Sarkissian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. It is the people that must make a decision regarding Constitutional amendments, President Armen Sarkissian told reporters refusing to comment on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement over the issue.

“It is not the president’s job to comment on the statements of politicians and statesmen. If our Constitution and statehood were to be jeopardized, that’s when I will make a speech, but I don’t see a danger [now]. Seeking ways, expressing opinions, talks – it is a normal situation,” he said.

Earlier in August PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a rally that Constitutional changes should take place ahead of the imminent early elections of parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan