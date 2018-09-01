Kids get unique September 1st experience with President Sarkissian himself

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian today hosted children at his official residence to celebrate September 1 – Knowledge Day.

Children were excited to see the president, and were eager to take selfies. The President was talking to each of the children, asking how old they are and where they came from.

Some of the kids were from SOS Children’s Villages, while others were from the Center For Child and Family Support. Some of the children included Syrian-Armenians who repatriated from Syria.

President Sarkissian told the kids that from now on every Sunday the gates to his residence’s park will be open for them to play.

“I didn’t visit schools today, but I invited the children here for several reasons, the most important of which is for the kids to be able to have fun. I’ll still have time to visit schools. I will visit the Mkhitar Sebastatsi college Monday morning,” Sarkissian said.

The President said that he will depart for Artsakh after the event to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

One of the reporters asked President Sarkissian if he liked September 1st celebrations as a child, however instead of Sarkissian the question was answered by a 6 year old boy who said “yes!”. The boy, David Sahakyan, said he is planning to become president in the future.

Sarkissian humorously asked the future president permission to speak and said that he too liked going to school as a child and that school was of great value for him.

“I never had difficulties at school because I had my little secret, a secret that I would like to share with you. During summer holidays I would quickly study the math, geography and Armenian language textbooks of the upcoming academic year with my dad. On September 1st, I already knew almost everything and this day was first of all the day to meet friends for me,” he said.

He said that education is the path to free thinking and freedom itself, and that each child must discover their talent.

