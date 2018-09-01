US stocks - 31-08-18

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 31 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 0.09% to 25964.82 points, S&P 500 up by 0.01% to 2901.52 points, Nasdaq up by 0.26% to 8109.54 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.