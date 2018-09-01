Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $2139.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $6020.00, lead price down by 0.41% to $2075.50, nickel price down by 2.46% to $13100.00, tin price up by 0.03% to $18925.00, zinc price up by 0.64% to $2500.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.14% to $65000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




