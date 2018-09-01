Prime Minister’s surprise visit to Sevan school makes the day for joyful children

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has visited the #3 public school of the town of Sevan to congratulate the children on September 1, the day when kids start the school year.

Speaking to the children and parents, the Prime Minister said: “Today is the first September 1st of new Armenia. In new Armenia, the priority must be the knowledge, and not the grade. It is the skill that will matter and not what you will learn by heart. In new Armenia, the schools should not simply set the task of conveying some information to the children, but to prepare them for flight, because times have come when we must be able to fly and reach very high results,” he said.

“September 1st symbolizes a new chapter in the new Armenia, and we must live happily and with pleasure in this new chapter,” Pashinyan added.

The Prime Minister toured the school and chatted with the children. The school principal said the visit of the Prime Minister was a surprise. “We found out that the PM is coming only 5 minutes before he arrived,” principal Lusine Hovhannisyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan