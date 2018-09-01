Armenia’s stability is of great importance for Georgia, says Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) Arthur Vanetsyan has held a meeting with Georgia’s Ambassador Giorgi Saganelidze, NSS said in a statement.

At the meeting, Vanetsyan addressed the traditional friendship of the peoples of Armenia and Georgia and noted that strong cooperation and solid working relations with Georgia have great significance for Armenia.

In turn, the Ambassador thanked for the reception and also touched upon the strong cooperation and noted that the existing friendly and warm relations between the two countries contribute to effective work. He underscored that the relations should be strengthened and enhanced even more.

The Georgian Ambassador emphasized that Armenia’s stability is of great importance for Georgia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan