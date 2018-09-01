Georgia’s Prime Minister to pay official visit to Armenia soon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze is expected to pay a visit to Armenia soon, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Georgian news media in Yerevan, according to Georgia’s First Channel TV.

“I have talked with Mamuka Bakhtadze, congratulated him on being appointed Prime Minister. We are waiting for clarifications of last details. After this, Mamuka Bakhtadze will arrive to Armenia on an official visit,” Pashinyan said.

Bakhtadze was appointed Prime Minister of Georgia earlier in June this year.

