Asian Stocks - 31-08-18

TOKYO, 31 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.02% to 22865.15 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.22% to 1735.35 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.46% to 2725.25 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.98% to 27888.55 points.