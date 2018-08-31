The UNHCR Regional Representative visits Migration Service

On 31 August, The UNHCR Regional Representative for the South Caucasus, Johannes van der Klaauw, visited Migration Service (MS) of the RA Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development to introduce the newly appointed UNHCR Representative in Armenia, Anna-Carin Öst.

As per Armenpress media agency, The Head of Migration Service, Armen Ghazaryan, congratulated Anna-Carin Öst, once again, on her new responsibilities she had assumed. The parties reassured on the importance of the ongoing initiatives, discussed ways forward and suggested new solutions.

"We have proposed creation of an inter-agency working group on the development of a consolidated state integration policy and we certainly consider UNHCR as a leading structure in that sphere", A. Ghazaryan stated and expressed hope that a positive decision regarding MA's proposal on creation of a working group would not be delayed.

"We find the state's initiative and their pro-activeness in searching for solutions: this attracts donor attention, as well. I therefore highly acknowledge MS operation in that regard.", Johannes van der Klaauw noted and brought forward some examples of both, large-scale operations, and when dealing with individual cases/refugee families where MS had demonstrated a structured and cooperative approach, and effective working style.

The parties discussed issues related to the needs of refugees forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan to Armenia and the role of UNHCR in the solution of their problems. Moreover, issues related to regulation of illegal border crossing cases - in the context of national security - were discussed.