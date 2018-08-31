Tariffs of railway transportation of grain to be reduced by 52%

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. As a result of negotiations launched by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia aimed at preventing the rise of transportation tariffs of wheat and some other types of grain a joint decision was made between the South Caucasus Railway and the Georgian Railways.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the ministry, according to the decision starting from September 1, 2018 the tariffs of Poti port-Republic of Armenia railway transportation of grain will be reduced by 52%

