The UNHCR Representative Anna-Carin Öst visits Migration Service

Yerevan. 30 August. Armenpress: The newly appointed Representative of the UNHCR Representation in Armenia, Anna-Carin Öst, visited the Migration Service (MS) of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development. As ArmenPress reported, Head of MS Armen Ghazaryan congratulated Anna-Carin Öst on her new appointment and talked about the close and fruitful cooperation between UNHCR and MS, as well as the joint practice of mobilisation of efforts for searching for and finding solutions in urgent and compex situations in an effective way.

“We do not overlook any step taken by UNHCR. We highly appreciate their initiatives”, Ghazaryan highlighted.

Anna-Carin Öst on her turn expressed her contentment about the on-going joint activities and the ones in the pipe-line, and proposed new initiatives with regard to improvement of operation via capacity building of the asylum and legal units’ teams, and the MS staff, in general. “All this is very useful for us, too, in order for continuous development and gaining knowledge”, she noted.

Anna-Carin Öst assumed her responsibilities as the UNHCR Representative in Armenia on 15 August 2018. She was the UNHCR Representative in Poland from June 2013 to July 2018.