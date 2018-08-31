2nd President Kocharyan’s attorneys submit appeal to Court of Cassation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The defending team of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan submitted an appeal to the Court of Cassation, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told ARMENPRESS.

As reported earlier, the appeal aims at making the two of their grounds presented in the Court of Appeals a subject of discussion. Kocharyan’s defending team has submitted several grounds to release the 2nd President from custody to the Court of Appeals, however, he was released based on only the principle of the person’s immunity.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan