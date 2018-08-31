Agriculture ministry creates equal competitive conditions for brandy spirit producer and importer in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of agriculture has initiated a legislative change according to which equal competitive conditions are created for brandy alcohol producers and importers in the country, minister Artur Khachatryan said during a press conference summing up 100 days of his term in office, reports Armenpress.

“We have presented an initiative for a respective legislative change, and it has been approved. The change aims at reaching the development of viticulture, brandy and protection of the local producer. Alcohol and brandy productions are activities subject to notification, the fine is set 15 million drams. Meanwhile, the import is not subject to notification. In other words, the importer of alcohol was in better condition than the local producer. But now we brought both the local producer and importer to the same legislative field, the import of spirit has also became an activity subject to notice”, the minister said.

The minister informed that change was made also in terms of setting equality between the small and large companies.

