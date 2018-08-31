Pashinyan highlights education at awarding event for kids

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted winners of the Kangaroo 2018 and Bee 2017 children’s math and Armenian language competitions at his residence on August 31.

The Armenian PM awarded the kids with medals and certificates at the event.

Congratulating the children on their success, Pashinyan emphasized that the most important thing is education, and education is the daily task of everyone.

“For the record, I would like us all to note that kind of important changes are taking place in Armenia and what has already taken place,” he said. “How was the usual perception of the road to success not long ago? It required a good acquaintance, a friend and [someone who’s got your back], as well as a good skill, which didn’t have anything to do with education. It is this very thing that has changed in new Armenia, your success doesn’t depend on anyone else. The success of each and every one of you depends on yourselves,” Pashinyan said, adding that the most important mission of the new government is to create the equal and expanded field of opportunities for everyone to see that the borders of success are being expanded everyday in Armenia, and that everyone has the chance to benefit from it.

“In the 21st century education is the everyday task of everyone,” he said.

