Russian military base plays key role on ensuring Armenia’s security – Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on August 31 received Director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Armenia Sergei Rubinsky, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by MP Hayk Babukhanyan.

During the meeting the Vice Speaker attached importance to the Armenian-Russian centuries-old friendship, stating that the bilateral relations should develop at all directions.

“The Armenian-Russian allied relations derive from our common Christian and traditional values”, Sharmazanov said, adding that today these values are under danger. “We need to jointly protect them. If necessary I will present legislative initiatives”.

Eduard Sharmazanov said an international scientific conference will be held in Yerevan this year in October dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Kursk and Stalingrad battles.

“Today as well Russia plays a key role on ensuring Armenia’s security, and I would like to state that the Russian military base in Armenia plays a great role on ensuring the security of our country and people”, Sharmazanov noted.

In his turn Sergei Rubinsky thanked for the warm reception and also attached importance to the Armenian-Russian centuries-old friendship.

He expressed his satisfaction over the expected scientific conference, adding that his Center will assist the Armenian partners.

During the meeting other issues relating to the Armenian-Russian relations were also discussed.

