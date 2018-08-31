‘No comment on info of anonymous sources’ – Armenian foreign ministry on Russian media report over fugitive ex-official

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry has responded to an article of Russia’s Interfax news agency which reported citing an unnamed source within the law enforcement that Russia will reject the extradition of Armenia’s former defense minister Michael Harutyunyan to Yerevan.



“Information of unnamed sources are not commented, especially when it is related to a case investigated by Armenia’s law enforcement agencies,” foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

Interfax reported citing an anonymous source that Russia is going to reject the extradition of Harutyunyan to Armenia because the former defense minister is a citizen of Russia since 2002. The article said that under Russian law a citizen of their country cannot be extradited to another country.

According to the report, the source said that Russia’s law enforcement bodies have received Armenia’s request to extradite Harutyunyan, and it is currently under discussion. The source said the request was received through the Interpol office of Russia.

Harutyunyan is charged with breaching constitutional order during the 2008 post election unrest in Armenia. At the time, Harutyunyan was serving as defense minister. The case is known as the March 1 case.

A court issued an arrest warrant for Harutyunyan and he was declared wanted.

