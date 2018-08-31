Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport introduces new mobile app

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. “Zvartnots” Airport has created a new app for IOS and Android users, the airport reported.

The free app enables the following features:

  • obtain information on all departures and arrivals,
  • obtain information on parking,
  • follow the flight in "Real Time" mode,
  • obtain information on services,
  • obtain information on the shops, banks and other services located at the Airport,
  • scan the boarding pass, etc.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




