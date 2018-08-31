Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport introduces new mobile app
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. “Zvartnots” Airport has created a new app for IOS and Android users, the airport reported.
The free app enables the following features:
- obtain information on all departures and arrivals,
- obtain information on parking,
- follow the flight in "Real Time" mode,
- obtain information on services,
- obtain information on the shops, banks and other services located at the Airport,
- scan the boarding pass, etc.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
