Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport introduces new mobile app

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. “Zvartnots” Airport has created a new app for IOS and Android users, the airport reported.

The free app enables the following features:

obtain information on all departures and arrivals,

obtain information on parking,

follow the flight in "Real Time" mode,

obtain information on services,

obtain information on the shops, banks and other services located at the Airport,

scan the boarding pass, etc.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan