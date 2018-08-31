Putin, Aliyev to hold talks September 1 in Sochi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on September 1 in Sochi, Russia.

Aliyev will be in Russia on an official visit.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two presidents will discuss issues of the bilateral agenda, including prospects of further development of mutually beneficial commercial cooperation.

“Ideas will also be exchanged over pressing regional and international issues,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the sides are expected to sign intergovernmental and inter-agency documents.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan