Armenian PM congratulates President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 31 sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the country’s Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says: “Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national day of Kyrgyzstan, the Independence Day.

I am convinced that the friendly relations of the peoples of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, which are based on mutual respect, will serve a firm base for the effective inter-state cooperation, mutually beneficial commercial and cultural-humanitarian partnership between our countries which in its turn will contribute to revealing the potential of the Armenian-Kyrgyz multi-sectoral cooperation both within integration and other unions.

I wish you good health, welfare and all the best, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Kyrzgystan”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan