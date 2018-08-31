New Ambassador of Vietnam presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Vietnam to Armenia Ngo Duc Manh (residence in Moscow) presented credentials to President Armen Sarkissian on August 31, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished him success in his responsible mission.

The Armenian President said friendly, partner relations have been formed with Vietnam and expressed confidence that the Ambassador’s activity will contribute to further expanding the mutual partnership agenda between the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan