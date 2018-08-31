Armenia to participate in Damascus International Expo

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia and the Armenian Embassy in Syria, the samples and catalogs of Armenian made products were sent to Damascus. Those are to be presented at the 60th Damascus International Exhibition, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

The Armenian exporters and the companies with export potential will be presented at the Damascus International Expo on October 6-15, 2018. Those companies represent machine building, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, food producing industries.

“Syria takes steps to restore its economy. This is a good opportunity for the Armenian businessmen to measure the market demand of the Middle East. If any positive feedback, we shall expect new export contracts”, the exporter’s support manager of Business Armenia, Ms. Anahit Mkrtchyan, said.

Within the scope of the expo, the visitors will be offered printed materials upon the business environment as well as tourist attractions of Armenia.

Prior to the shipment of the samples, the Ambassador of Armenia to Syria has had a meeting with the Armenian businessmen.

