LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.41% to $2115.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $6125.00, lead price down by 0.24% to $2087.00, nickel price up by 1.12% to $13540.00, tin price down by 0.29% to $19100.00, zinc price up by 0.92% to $2532.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.94% to $65750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:10 European Stocks - 30-08-18
- 10:10 US stocks up - 30-08-18
- 10:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-18
- 10:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-08-18
- 10:09 Oil Prices Up - 30-08-18
- 10:08 Japan’s foreign minister to arrive in Armenia on two-day official visit
- 10:03 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to participate in upcoming snap parliamentary elections
- 09:51 Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organization
- 08.30-21:06 PM Pashinyan discusses opportunities to develop light industry with representatives of the sphere
- 08.30-20:34 PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter on the occasion of demise of Joseph Kobzon
- 08.30-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-08-18
- 08.30-18:07 Asian Stocks - 30-08-18
- 08.30-16:51 Ombudsman of Artsakh receives delegation led by MEP Martin Sonneborn
- 08.30-16:08 SIS chief hopeful over full disclosure of 2008 March 1 case
- 08.30-15:47 Russian MFA spokeswoman comments on Chancellor Merkel’s statement over NK conflict
- 08.30-15:20 Government approves charter, composition of military-industrial committee
- 08.30-15:19 Yerevan City Council elections important exam for government, and it should get excellent grade – PM Pashinyan
- 08.30-15:15 Interpol assists Armenian police in locating fugitive nephew of ex-president Sargsyan
- 08.30-15:00 Armenian Ambassador, Russian deputy FM discuss restoration of Syria
- 08.30-14:42 Police Chief denies media reports on his plans to resign and leave Armenia
- 08.30-14:36 Russian legendary singer Joseph Kobzon dies at 81
- 08.30-14:24 There is no procedure of revealing confidentiality of preliminary investigation – SIS chief on Kocharyan’s proposal
- 08.30-14:22 2nd President Kocharyan’s attorneys to submit appeal to Court of Cassation on August 30 or 31
- 08.30-14:04 Azerbaijan seeks to arrest Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian through Interpol for Artsakh visit
- 08.30-13:24 Consequences of West’s possible aggression against Syria are unpredictable – Russian foreign ministry spox
- 08.30-12:52 Government seeks to criminalize vote buying
- 08.30-12:44 Commercial real estate tycoon Samvel Karapetyan included in Forbes Russia list of 100 most influential people
- 08.30-12:43 Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on September 6
- 08.30-12:18 ‘Reforms should have direct and organic link with our national interests’, says Armenia’s PM
- 08.30-12:05 Armenia creates new FEZ in industrial town
- 08.30-11:56 Armenia abolishes visa requirements for Albanian citizens
- 08.30-11:44 Turkish white collar fugitive wanted by United States apprehended by Yerevan police
- 08.30-11:38 China donates 200 units of ambulances to Armenia
- 08.30-11:34 Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary celebrations delayed, to take place on October 20-21
- 08.30-11:04 Armenian President congratulates Belarussian counterpart on birthday
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 22802 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces reserve
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 10067 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
14:44, 08.24.2018
Viewed 4551 times Chancellor Merkel pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
18:06, 08.28.2018
Viewed 2854 times I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range
13:52, 08.24.2018
Viewed 2729 times German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Armenia