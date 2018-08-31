LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.41% to $2115.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $6125.00, lead price down by 0.24% to $2087.00, nickel price up by 1.12% to $13540.00, tin price down by 0.29% to $19100.00, zinc price up by 0.92% to $2532.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.94% to $65750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





