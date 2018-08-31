Japan’s foreign minister to arrive in Armenia on two-day official visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Tarō Kōno will pay an official visit to Armenia September 2-4 at the invitation of Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the foreign ministry said.

Meetings with President Sarkissian and Prime Minister Pashinyan are on the agenda of the visit.

On September 3, the Armenian and Japanese FMs will hold talks and then deliver a joint press conference.

Minister Kōno will also visit the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan where a wreath laying ceremony is expected.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan