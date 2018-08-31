Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organization

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw the US from the World Trade Organization (WTO) if the body fails to change the way it treats America, BBC reports.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," President Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

The WTO was established to provide rules for global trade and resolve disputes between countries.

But Trump, who has been pushing protectionist policies, says the US is treated unfairly by the WTO.

He said on Thursday that the 1994 agreement to establish the WTO "was the single worst trade deal ever made", though he acknowledged that the US had won some judgments in the past year.

The US president has been sounding off about unfair trade since even before he became president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan