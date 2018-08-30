PM Pashinyan discusses opportunities to develop light industry with representatives of the sphere

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the representatives of companies engaged in light industry, particularly in clothing, footwear, leather production. The sides discussed the opportunities to develop light industry.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM greeting the participants of the discussion, said, “Light industry is of very important significance in our vision of economic progress”. Pashinyan said that it’s very important that the Government understands the expectations of the representatives of the sphere from the Government.

Pashinyan noted that now the Government starts the development of amendments of the Tax Code and wanted to hear the expectations of the representatives of light industry sector.

The representatives of light industry companies raised a number of issues, particularly about granting tax privileges, conditions of customs clearance of imported raw materials, training of specialists, fostering local production and export, creating new jobs and so on.

PM Pashinyan said that they are interested in the development of the sector and the Government will do everything for that. “But we have to also record that we all have a mission, which is to ensure revenues for the state budget. We do not deny any proposal but everything should be balanced. We have to find the right balance so that the taxes at least do not hinder the normal development of businesses, but also so that we have the opportunity to keep the infrastructures functioning”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan particularly highlighted the fostering of local production and consumption of local production, noting that he also buys local products.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan