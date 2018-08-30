PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter on the occasion of demise of Joseph Kobzon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter on the occasion of the demise of Joseph Kobzon.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official webste of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows, “It was with deep grief that I learned about the death of USSR People’s Artist, Russian State Duma Deputy Joseph Kobzon. Joseph Davydovich was one of the most demanded and beloved artists, intellectual, prominent figure whose name is undoubtedly respected both in Russia and abroad. During his entire life Joseph Kobzon remained a devoted friend of the Armenian people, a brilliant supporter of the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Russian relations and has been bestowed with state wards of Armenia. I extent my sincere condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Joseph Kobzon on the occasion of the irreversible loss”.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan