Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-08-18

YEREVAN, 30 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.16 drams to 482.76 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.44 drams to 564.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 6.48 drams to 628.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 118.71 drams to 18690.5 drams. Silver price is down by 3.19 drams to 228 drams. Platinum price is down by 182.11 drams to 12308.23 drams.