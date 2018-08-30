Asian Stocks - 30-08-18

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August

TOKYO, 30 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.09% to 22869.50 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.03% to 1739.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.14% to 2737.74 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.89% to 28164.05 points.




