SIS chief hopeful over full disclosure of 2008 March 1 case

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan is hopeful that the 2008 March 1 case will be fully disclosed, including the persons who committed the murders, reports Armenpress.

“Everything is done and will be done for that purpose, and I am full of hope that this case will be completely disclosed, also in terms of the persons who committed the murders”, the SIS chief told reporters after today’s Cabinet session.

He stated that the criminal cases over March 1 case are united and being investigated under one case.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan