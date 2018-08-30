Russian MFA spokeswoman comments on Chancellor Merkel’s statement over NK conflict

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the statement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

During a press briefing with reporters, Zakharova, commenting on Merkel’s statement according to which Germany is ready to contribute to the settlement of the NK conflict and assume responsibility on this matter, stated: “I think it should be determined by the countries directly involved in the conflict settlement process. It should be done with the understanding of the effectiveness of the current format. Such statements should be viewed in this whole”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently visited the South Caucasus region. She visited Armenia on August 24. During the joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Chancellor Merkel said Germany is ready to assume responsibility over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, and we have talked about the fact that it would be better to solve the conflicts, but it should be solved in an atmosphere where all sides are ready for that, and Germany is ready to assume political responsibility also here”, the Chancellor said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan