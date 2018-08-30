Yerevan City Council elections important exam for government, and it should get excellent grade – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during today’s discussion of the legislative package on criminalizing taking or giving bribes during elections, said the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections are a good exam for the government and it should receive an excellent grade for that, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the importance of this legislative initiative the PM said: “I think we will not only greatly move forward, but we will reach the point from where there is no place to go forward, in other words, we should rule out such phenomena. Of course, the Yerevan City Council elections are very important exam for us in this regard, and we need to get an excellent grade”.

Taking or giving bribes during elections will be criminalized in Armenia according to the package of draft laws on making amendments and changes in the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses. The package has been approved by the government and will be submitted to the Parliament.

The Yerevan City Council elections will take place on September 23.

