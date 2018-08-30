Armenian Ambassador, Russian deputy FM discuss restoration of Syria

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan and Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as Special Presidential Representative for Middle East and Africa, have discussed the humanitarian situation of Syria, including issues of restoring the country. The meeting was held August 30 in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The meeting took place at the request of the Armenian Ambassador.

“The present day Middle Eastern problems were discussed, with special attention to humanitarian aspects of the Syrian situation and issues of providing effective assistance to the multi-confessional Syrian people in the post-conflict restoration work,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan