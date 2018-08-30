Police Chief denies media reports on his plans to resign and leave Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief Valeri Osipyan denies the media reports according to which he plans to resign and leave Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Following today’s Cabinet meeting, the Police Chief advised reporters to ask those, who spread such information, where they get such information. “I love my homeland and have a lot to do here. Quite the contrary, I am informed that many our compatriots want to return to Armenia, why I need to go to another place?”, he said.

Earlier some media outlets reported that Police Chief Valeri Osipyan is going to resign in October and settle in Europe.

