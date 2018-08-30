Russian legendary singer Joseph Kobzon dies at 81

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Russian singer, USSR People’s Artist, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Culture, Joseph (Iosif) Kobzon, has died at the age of 81, his wife’s assistant said, Interfax reported.

According to the State Duma sources, the singer has been hospitalized in July, but was discharged on August 7. He was facing health problems since 2001. He was suffering from cancer since 2004.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan