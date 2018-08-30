Consequences of West’s possible aggression against Syria are unpredictable – Russian foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The consequences of West’s possible aggression against Syria are unpredictable and it will seriously blow both the settlement of the conflict and the global security, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, TASS reported.

“We are facing the most serious fears and share them with the world community and with the media, this concerns the prospect of implementing the above mentioned scenario [chemical weapons provocation in Syria and West’s potential strike against the republic]. This would be the heaviest blow both to the Syrian settlement and global security. The consequences of playing with fire are unpredictable”, Zakharova warned.

She stated that the West is trying to change the vector of developments in Syria in the direction, which would mostly meet the plans of Washington and its allies.



