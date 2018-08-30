Commercial real estate tycoon Samvel Karapetyan included in Forbes Russia list of 100 most influential people

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Forbes Russia has presented its list of 100 most influcential people in Russia, with Armenian-born business tycoon Samvel Karapetyan listed 95th.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the #1 in the list, followed by Sberbank executive German Gref, Gazprom executive Aleksei Miller, Rosneft director Igor Sechin and Russia’s PM Dmitry Medvedev.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is #21 in th list.

Billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich is 26th.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also appeared in the list, ranked 70th.

Samvel Karapetyan owns Tashir Holding, a commercial real estate developer. His net worth is about 3 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

