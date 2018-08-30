Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on September 6

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government proposes the Speaker of the Parliament to convene an extraordinary sitting on September 6, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet session.

The session agenda will include the package of legislative bills on making amendments and changes in the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.

According to the aforementioned package of bills, it is expected to criminalize giving or taking brine during elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan