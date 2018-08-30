‘Reforms should have direct and organic link with our national interests’, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet session Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon one of his previous statements according to which the adaptation period is considered over: not it’s time for major reforms which in their turn will give new impetus of economic and political development to Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“I think we need to record our methodology of reforms, taking into account the existing political realities in Armenia. In general, it is accepted to say that the reforms are so-called a painful process. I think we need to give up this logic since our algorithm of reforms should be the extensive dialogue with the public, approval of consent on this or that reforms”, the PM said, adding that if they have sufficient facts for making reforms which convinced themselves, they need to present the same facts to the public.

According to the PM, their reforms, actions on this direction are going to be effective. He reminded that they have a new governance system which is historically called direct democracy, and all actions should derive from this logic.

“We can launch the dialogue with the public regarding the changes in the Tax Code next week, and our task will be to form public support, perception over the proposed models. We need to carry our extensive reforms, they must be well-thought, have a direct and organic link with our national interests and the tasks proposed by the recent peaceful, velvet revolution n Armenia. I think we all need to announce the launch of a new stage of our activity in this regard, therefore, I wish all of us professionalism, wisdom and success”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan