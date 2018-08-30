Armenia abolishes visa requirements for Albanian citizens

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia abolishes visa requirements for the citizens of the Republic of Albania, reports Armenpress.

The respective draft decision was adopted during today’s government session.

The draft aims at liberalizing visa-related relations with Albania and contributing to the increase of the visits of Albanian citizens to Armenia.

It is expected the adoption of the decision will enable the Albanian citizens to visit and stay in Armenia for 180 days within a year without any visa requirement. “It will not only contribute to boosting tourism, but will be a new beginning for the mutual recognition of the two peoples, outlining and developing new cooperation directions”, the explanation said.

Albania has abolished visa requirements for the Armenian citizens since 2013.

