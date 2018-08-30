Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary celebrations delayed, to take place on October 20-21

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Erebuni-Yerevan celebrations dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, scheduled on September 29-30, will take place on October 20-21, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was approved during today’s Cabinet session.

Minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan said the change of date is linked with the La Francophonie summit which will take place on October 10-12, as well as with the necessity to organize new Yerevan City Council elections and hold the celebrations at the highest level.

“This means that Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary will be celebrated on October 20-31 instead of September 29-30”, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan