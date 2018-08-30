Armenian President congratulates Belarussian counterpart on birthday
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter on August 30 to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
In the letter President Sarkissian wished his Belarussian counterpart good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Belarus.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
