Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Syria

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar held telephone negotiations, Anadolu news agency reported.

The officials discussed the situation in Syria, as well as the bilateral cooperation during the phone talks.

