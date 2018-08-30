Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August

President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament

President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the law approved the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The law concerns making amendments in the Law on ‘Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, maintenance, reproduction and use of eco system of Lake Sevan’.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration