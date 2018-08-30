China tops world in alcohol-related deaths, according to medical report

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. China tops the world in alcohol-related deaths, according to a report in the world's oldest and best-known general medical journal, The Global Times reports.



China recorded 59,000 alcohol-related female deaths and 650,000 male deaths, both the highest in the world, according to Statista, an online market research and business intelligence portal, citing a Lancet report on alcohol-attributable deaths.



India came second with 42,000 female deaths and 290,000 male deaths.

Hemorrhagic stroke is the biggest cause of alcohol-related health problems in Chinese men. Other principal diseases include ischemic stroke, hypertensive heart disease and epilepsy, The Global Times reported, citing a medical study.

